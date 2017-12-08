Annual Madison Christmas Parade expected to cause delays

MADISON, Ala. — As several people are expected to attend the annual Madison Christmas parade Saturday, police are advising drivers that they should expect delays.

The parade route will begin at Plaza Blvd and Hughes Road and will continue to downtown Madison. According to Madison Police, the event will impact traffic on Browns Ferry Rd and Old Madison Pike as well near the intersection of Hughes Rd. Side streets along Hughes Rd, from Plaza Blvd to Mill Rd, will be closed at approximately 5:15 p.m.

All side streets in between Mill Road and Main Street, to include side streets on Sullivan St in the downtown area will close at 5:00 pm and will remain closed until the end of the parade. Main Street from Church to Wise will be blocked at 4:00 p.m. for spectator viewing and will reopen at the end of the parade.

Police urge drivers to use alternate routes and to be mindful of pedestrians. To view the map for the parade route, click here.