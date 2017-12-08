× Albertville man charged with attempted murder in connection with officer-involved shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police confirm they charged a man with attempted murder in connection with an officer-involved shooting that took place early Thursday morning at Kilpatrick Mobile Home Park.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed that the department responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. Smith says that the responding officers encountered a group of people as they were walking into the park. “When [the officers] started toward them one of them started to walk away, and at that point he pulled a gun, pointed it at the officers and fired a round.”

Authorities detained German Munoz Lopez, 32, shortly after the incident took place as a person of interest. Lopez has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Lopez has been transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department where he is being held on a $1 million bond along with an immigration detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.