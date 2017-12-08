550 acres sold to developer for new development planned for Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A new development is planned for a tract of land bordering Madison.

The current farmland across from the Target shopping center between Wall Triana Highway and Balch Road will soon have a new purpose. Louis Breland of Breland Companies is the developer. Friday, he closed on the land purchase.

"There's going to be medical offices, multifamily and single family residential, retail, restaurants," said Joey Ceci, a spokesperson for Breland Companies. "With land this size, there's room for everything."

The land previously belonged to a longtime Madison family: the Clifts. The family acquired part of the land in the 1830's, and it has been in theirs for four generations. Six generations of Clifts have continuously farmed it.

Jack Clift, who will soon be 99 years old, along with his family, agreed to sell the land to Breland Companies.

Ceci said the developer plans on transforming it, with respect for the Clift family and their love for these acres and their dedication to being faithful stewards.

"There's this beautiful creek, Knox Creek, that runs along the back of it. And you can see this has been so well preserved. We want to keep open spaces," Ceci noted.

Ceci said the developers also plan to reflect the Clifts in any name or title they create for the new development.

This land lies in a busy part of the county. Ceci said the development to come there would have more of a neighborhood-feel, bringing together a community vibe.

"There will be community gathering spots, greenways through here," he gestured. "We want this to be the walkable community people can walk through."

Developers confirm this land is currently unincorporated in Madison County, but the intent is to annex it into the city of Madison.

Mayor Paul Finley of Madison sent WHNT News 19 this statement through a spokesperson: "Mayor and Council are looking forward to more growth and development opportunities for Madison City. We believe this is yet another positive step for economic progress."

Breland Companies said it, along with Madison leaders, the Clift family, architects, and land planners to talk about a Master Plan for the property. They say they want it to have a "timeless" feel while preserving many of the "existing natural attributes."

Breland Companies is also leading the Town Madison project, where the city is currently exploring building a controversial ballfield.