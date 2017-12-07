Winter Weather Advisory For Central & Southwest Alabama

This is not a Tennessee Valley event. But if you have travel plans to the south, pay attention!

Here is a look at the advisory from the National Weather Service in Birmingham:

…ACCUMULATING LIGHT SNOWFALL EXPECTED BEGINNING EARLY FRIDAY

MORNING…

.Cold air moving in from the northwest will result in rain mixing

with and changing to snow beginning late Thursday night and early

Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain just above

freezing while the snow falls, which will prevent significant

accumulations, but some light accumulations will be possible

primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Calhoun-Cleburne-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-

Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-

Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Elmore-

Including the cities of Anniston, Heflin, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham,

Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody,

Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw,

Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford,

Alexander City, Dadeville, Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Demopolis,

Linden, Selma, Prattville, Wetumpka, and Tallassee

334 AM CST Thu Dec 7 2017

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Total accumulations of a quarter to a half

inch are expected, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces,

with locally higher accumulations up to 1 inch possible in the

higher elevations of East Alabama.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central

Alabama.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The European Model has a dusting across central and southwest Alabama through Friday.