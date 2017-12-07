Winter Weather Advisory For Central & Southwest Alabama

This is not a Tennessee Valley event. But if you have travel plans to the south, pay attention!
Here is a look at the advisory from the National Weather Service in Birmingham:
…ACCUMULATING LIGHT SNOWFALL EXPECTED BEGINNING EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING…
.Cold air moving in from the northwest will result in rain mixing
with and changing to snow beginning late Thursday night and early
Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain just above
freezing while the snow falls, which will prevent significant
accumulations, but some light accumulations will be possible
primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces.
ALZ019-021-023>041-043-071745-
/O.NEW.KBMX.WW.Y.0001.171208T0900Z-171209T0000Z/
Calhoun-Cleburne-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-
Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-
Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Elmore-
Including the cities of Anniston, Heflin, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham,
Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody,
Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw,
Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford,
Alexander City, Dadeville, Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Demopolis,
Linden, Selma, Prattville, Wetumpka, and Tallassee
334 AM CST Thu Dec 7 2017
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Total accumulations of a quarter to a half
inch are expected, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces,
with locally higher accumulations up to 1 inch possible in the
higher elevations of East Alabama.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Alabama.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The European Model has a dusting across central and southwest Alabama through Friday.