Friday’s Winter Weather Advisory extended north into Blount, Etowah and Cherokee Counties

Posted 1:54 pm, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:11PM, December 7, 2017

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended Friday’s Winter Weather Advisory further north into Blount, Etowah and Cherokee Counties in Alabama.

Below is additional information regarding the area under the advisory from the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service. Forecast information will change over time; be sure to continually monitor the weather conditions through Saturday morning.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY…

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
140 PM CST Thu Dec 7 2017

...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...

.Cold air moving in from the west and northwest will result in
rain mixing with and changing to snow beginning late Thursday
night and early Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to
remain just above freezing while the snow falls, which will
prevent significant accumulations, but some light accumulations
will be possible primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Blount-Etowah-Cherokee-
Including the cities of Oneonta, Gadsden, and Centre
140 PM CST Thu Dec 7 2017

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations up to 1 inch,
  primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces, with locally higher
  accumulations possible.

* WHERE...Blount, Etowah and Cherokee Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Calhoun-Cleburne-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-
Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-
Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Elmore-
Including the cities of Anniston, Heflin, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham,
Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, 
Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, 
Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford, 
Alexander City, Dadeville, Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Demopolis, 
Linden, Selma, Prattville, Wetumpka, and Tallassee
140 PM CST Thu Dec 7 2017

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations up to 1 inch,
  primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces, with locally higher
  accumulations possible.

* WHERE...an area generally near and south of I-20 and north of 
  US 80 and I-85.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

