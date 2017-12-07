What you need to know about Friday’s Alabama snow!

Snow is the buzz word right now, but most of North Alabama and Tennessee won’t have to worry much about it. The greater threat of snow on Friday actually comes well south of us across Central and southwestern Alabama, southern Mississippi and west-central Georgia.

Some of the higher terrain of eastern Alabama could pick up more than one inch of snow; there’s even a chance of some minor 1/2″ to 1″ accumulations occur on Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain based on the latest guidance.

Look at what had already happened in College Station, Texas before 10 PM Thursday!

It wouldn’t be surprising at all to find a few 3-4″ accumulations in Central Alabama – between Birmingham and Montgomery – by mid-morning Friday.

The big story for North Alabama and Tennessee on Friday: look how cold it gets! Arctic air blasting in from the north keeps temperature low and the ‘feels like’ even lower Friday. Expect daytime highs in the middle and upper 30s with a north breeze making it feel more like about 28ºF to 35ºF in the middle of the afternoon.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt