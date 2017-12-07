The Rocket City Marathon is back this weekend, here’s what you need to know if you’re driving downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This Saturday more than 12-hundred runners from 39 different states will be in Huntsville this weekend for the annual Rocket City Marathon. The Huntsville tradition dates back more than 40 years but you still need to be prepared for road closures.

Here is what you need to know if you plan on driving in the downtown area:

The race starts at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday near the Von Braun Center the 26-mile course will traverse it’s way through Five Points as far north as Vinyard Street north of Interstate 565.

It will then work it’s way back to the downtown area to Governors Drive all the way to the Space and Rocket Center.

The race will then spill out onto Bob Wallace Avenue and then work it’s way back to the Civic Center where it will end around 1:00 p.m. Expect many roads to be closed during those hours and please be mindful of the marathon this weekend.