Sensory Santa Toy Drive happening now to benefit children with autism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Meeting Santa for the first time can be scary for any child, but especially those with autism. That is why Madison Behavior Therapy, and several other agencies, bring Sensory Santa to town each year.

Sensory Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 16. Organizers want each child to take home a toy after visiting with the 'Man in the Red Suit.' So, they are hosting an on-going toy drive from now through Sunday, December 10.

"We really want toys that they can engage in, Legos are really great, puzzles, also educational toys," Lindsay Murphy with Madison Behavior Therapy said. "We're looking specifically for toys for ages 2 through 13 years old."

Those wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to three Progress Bank locations. The three are the one located at 201 Williams Avenue, the one located on Carl T. Jones in Jones Valley and the one in Madison located at 8337 Highway 72.

People may drop toys off from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The gifts should range in value from $5 to $10 and be educational or gender-neutral.

If you would like to sign your child up for Sensory Inclusive Santa on December 16, you will need a ticket. There are just a few spots left.

You can register by visiting www.eventbrite.com.