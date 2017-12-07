× Schools Foundation urges residents to “Vote Yes’ for school tax renewals

You may have noticed several signs around the community that read ‘Vote Yes’ for the school tax renewals. After a viewer reached out to WHNT to ask if taxpayer funding is being used to purchase the signs we took action to find out.

We learned that the funding came from the Schools Foundation. The foundation is a local non-profit that helps support teaching and learning opportunities to Huntsville City Schools, Madison County Schools and Madison City Schools.

We spoke with Elizabeth Fleming, the Executive Director of Schools Foundation, who said that a number of local businesses have made running the campaign possible.

“Community members from the Chamber, Tennessee Valley BRAC, a lot of our local PTA associations, home builders, realtors have all committed funds to help us run a campaign so that our schools continue focusing on the important work that they’re doing which is educating more than 50 thousand students daily,” explained Fleming.

We should also note that this is not a new tax or tax increase. It is just a renewal of a tax