× Overturned vehicle impacting traffic on Southbound Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck near Dunkin’ Donuts and Costco on Memorial Parkway. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle is currently overturned and blocking traffic.

Authorities have temporarily blocked all of the access road of Memorial Parkway between Oakwood Avenue and University Drive. One lane of Memorial Parkway has been opened to traffic.

HEMSI crews transported one patient to Huntsville Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries and confirmed one other patient refused treatment on the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.