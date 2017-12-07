One woman dead, another injured after dog attack in Section

JACKSON COUNTY — Officials have confirmed that one woman was killed in a dog attack this morning while another woman was injured. Deputies say they found 24-year-old Emily Mae Colvin dead on arrival.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office says they received a call around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday about a dog attack at County Road 121 in Section.

Officials say that the dog tried to attack a deputy and was shot. Scottsboro Animal Control along with Jackson County Sheriffs and Section Police rounded up another four dogs involved. All five dogs have been described by authorities as pitbulls.

Another woman was found injured and has been treated for her injuries and released according to authorities. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that Colvin had been in contact with the dogs before and they had never received a call or had a problem with those particular dogs.

Deputies are still investigating how the attack started.