New Century Technology High School wins SPEAK video challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – New Century Technology High School is the winner of the SPEAK video challenge. WHNT NEWS 19 is Taking Action by partnering with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s SPEAK Initiative. SPEAK stands for Suicide, Prevention, Empowerment, Awareness and Knowledge.

SPEAK Student Ambassador and New Century Technology High School junior Sierra Arbogast created the video that included youth suicide statistics and personal stories of classmates that had experienced bullying. Here is the full video entry:

At the end of the winning video, Arbogast encouraged people to download the SPEAK North Alabama suicide prevention app. You can download it for free on Apple or Android devices. This resource is readily available to you anytime. The app is for anyone who is contemplating suicide or anyone that wants to help someone at risk in a responsible way. It outlines warning signs, who to call and guides you on what to say and what not to say to a suicidal person. Watch a video to see how the app works.

Arbogast is one of 48 SPEAK student ambassadors representing 15 schools in the Huntsville, Madison City and Madison County communities.

Members of the WHNT NEWS 19 Creative Services team judged the videos and were impressed with what they saw in the winning entry from New Century Technology High School.

"Overall, this video brought the whole room in," says Hunter Nicholson, WHNT NEWS 19 Assistant Creative Services Director. "It felt more personal as each student was telling their story. It felt real and honest."

The video produced by eight Bob Jones High School students was chosen as the runner up. Nicholson says it was also well produced.

"I really liked the acting out scenes," describes Nicholson. "Very meaningful."

All of the students involved in the videos will attend a special breakfast and tour of WHNT NEWS 19 later this month. Congratulations!