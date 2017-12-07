Man in custody after officer-involved shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting this morning in Albertville.

Albertville Police say they got a call around 3 a.m. about shots fired at the Kilpatrick Mobile Home Park. As police were walking into the park they say they ran into a group of people one of whom had a gun and shot at them; officers returned fire.

Everyone scattered but police say they rounded them up and one person of interest is now in custody. If identified as the shooter, authorities say that person will face attempted murder charges.

Officials say no one was hurt in the exchange and the incident has been turned over state authorities.