Inflatables bring cheer to Adalene Lane in Madison

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Ron Finlaw told us about how much he loves outdoor Christmas decorations. Each year he adds to the display at 104 Adalene Lane in Madison.

This year Finlaw put up around 21,000 LED lights and 15 inflatables! You can spot Mickey, Minions, Snoopy and snowmen galore. Santa and his sleigh are even making a rooftop stop!

You can see this display for yourself from dusk until dawn through December 29th.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.