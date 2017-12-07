Huntsville City Schools: Weapons threat at Highlands Elementary spurs investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officials say the Huntsville City Schools Security and Huntsville Police have cleared the school. Highlands Elementary will be returning to their normal classroom schedule. Huntsville City Schools say their safety procedures require them to treat all threats as if they are serious.

Previously reported

Highlands Elementary School is placed on “secure perimeter” while the security department and law enforcement look into a weapons threat tip according to Huntsville City Schools.

Huntsville City Schools say that their safety procedures require them to treat all threats as serious.

During “secure perimeter” only authorized staff and law enforcement will be allowed access to the building according to Huntsville City Schools. Parents and other visitors are asked to not come to the school at this time.