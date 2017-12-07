Heels for HEALS — A Step in the Right Direction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The “Heels for HEALS” shoe drive was initiated in 2005 by a HEALS, Inc. staff member who noticed many of the children wearing shoes too small, too large, or in such poor condition they were unfit to wear to school. Upon her concern, immediate action was taken to create this beneficial and rewarding program for HEALS patients.

Now, not only does HEALS provide children with a free and caring medical home, they give away a brand new pair of athletic shoes to every child that visits the clinics for their yearly well-child checkup.

Though it might be easy for some of us to take such items for granted, never underestimate the power of new, warm socks and shoes.

It’s not just about the shoes!

Beyond the bright smile and boost in confidence that a new pair of shoes presents in kids, “Heels for HEALS” also serves as a much-needed incentive for the parents to bring their children to this important yearly visit. The program enhances the relationship between HEALS and the family, instills a feeling of trust, and serves as a reminder for parents and children of the value of good health and hygiene.