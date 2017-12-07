Food stored at unsafe temperatures around the Valley

El Quetzal Buena Vista

118 East Franklin Street, Russellville

Violations:

  • Improperly sanitized utensils
  • Hands washed in disk sink

Score: 87

Cajun's Seafood 

4301 Jackson Highway, Sheffield

Violations:

  • Sour cream and potatoes sitting out at improper temperatures -- 3-day notice given and rules reviewed
  • Employee washing dishes in kitchen hand washing sink -- 10-day notice given and rules reviewed

Score: 82

Cotton Row Restaurant

100 South Side Square, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Raw tomatoes were handled with bare hand contact
  • Raw hamburgers, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and steak at improper temperatures

Score: 90

Taco Bell #030269

2100 Woodward, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Several food storage pans containing food with holes and cracks in them or damaged -- 10-day notice given and rules reviewed

Score: 93

Donnie's BBQ Corner in New Hope

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Donnie's BBQ Corner

2517 Oak Grove Road, New Hope

Score: 100