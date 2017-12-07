Food stored at unsafe temperatures around the Valley

El Quetzal Buena Vista
118 East Franklin Street, Russellville
Violations:
- Improperly sanitized utensils
- Hands washed in disk sink
Score: 87
Cajun's Seafood
4301 Jackson Highway, Sheffield
Violations:
- Sour cream and potatoes sitting out at improper temperatures -- 3-day notice given and rules reviewed
- Employee washing dishes in kitchen hand washing sink -- 10-day notice given and rules reviewed
Score: 82
Cotton Row Restaurant
100 South Side Square, Huntsville
Violations:
- Raw tomatoes were handled with bare hand contact
- Raw hamburgers, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and steak at improper temperatures
Score: 90
Taco Bell #030269
2100 Woodward, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Several food storage pans containing food with holes and cracks in them or damaged -- 10-day notice given and rules reviewed
Score: 93
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Donnie's BBQ Corner
2517 Oak Grove Road, New Hope
Score: 100