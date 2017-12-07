Escaped inmate calls local TV station in Birmingham to confess escape, authorities still searching

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — According to officials a Birmingham news outlet is now part of an escaped inmate investigation. The Alabama Department of Corrections says they are looking into a report of a call made to a local TV station claiming to be inmate Antwone Wilson.

Investigators say that two inmates escaped Saint Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Monday. Wilson allegedly confessed to escape during the call according to the Department of Corrections.

Authorities say Wilson, who is serving a life-without-parole sentence for first-degree robbery, was reported missing on along with inmate Ronald Odell King. King was serving a 50-year sentence for first-degree burglary and officials say he is back in custody as of Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is working with the station and following several leads to find Wilson.