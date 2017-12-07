Employee Receives Suspicious Communication from Their Own Office

Earlier this week, a staff member received an email claiming there was a malicious email detected in her inbox. The kicker – the sender spoofed the Better Business Bureau’s email domain so, at first glance, it looked as if a coworker sent the cautionary email. The original email included a live link that prompted the employee to “Click here to remove malicious emails on…”. The scam email is displayed below with the live link removed for security purposes. How can you tell that this is a fake email? First, it is vague. It does not state who specifically the email is from or what email it has found to be malicious. Instead, it leads the employee to a button that reads “Click here to remove…”. Clicking the link will either download malicious code on your computer, or take you to a website that will try to steal personally identifiable information from you.

Here’s what the email looks like. Don’t become a victim! If you receive an email like this in the future, above all, don’t click on any links and delete it right away.

Here are some additional tips to help you spot suspicious emails:

Hover over links to check their source. Place your mouse over hyper-linked text and the true destination will appear.

Don’t believe what you see . scammers can easily copy a real business’ colors, logo and even email address.

. scammers can easily copy a real business’ colors, logo and even email address. Be wary of unexpected emails that contain links or attachments . As always, do not click on links or open the files in unfamiliar emails.

. As always, do not click on links or open the files in unfamiliar emails. Check the offer with a quick web search . If a business is really offering a promotional giveaway, they should be advertising it on their website and elsewhere. A quick search on Google reveals that this offer isn’t real.

. If a business is really offering a promotional giveaway, they should be advertising it on their website and elsewhere. A quick search on Google reveals that this offer isn’t real. Watch for poor grammar and spelling . Scam emails often are riddled with typos.

. Scam emails often are riddled with typos. Ignore calls for immediate action. Scam emails try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.

Source: BBB of North Alabama

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org/northern-alabama/.