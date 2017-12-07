Dog found skinned, mutilated in Colbert County; animal cruelty investigation underway

Warning: The content of this story is extraordinarily graphic. We are representing the facts of the case as clearly as possible to communicate the heinousness of the crime in question. However, be advised both the story and images attached are extremely hard to process.

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A felony animal cruelty investigation is underway in Colbert County. According to animal control officers, a mutilated dog was found in the far eastern part of the county off of River Road.

Investigators say the dog had its ears and testicles cut off. It was also skinned.

The dog was found by a fisherman on Tuesday afternoon.

Colbert County animal control is asking for the publics help in trying to identify who may have done this.

Anyone with information can call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.