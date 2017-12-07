× Democrat Doug Jones has raised and spent far more money than Roy Moore in bid for U.S. Senate seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Democrat Doug Jones has raised far more money than Republican Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate special election, according to campaign finance reports the candidates filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The filings cover the period between Oct. 1 and Nov. 22.

The Jones campaign reported raising nearly $9.8 million, while Moore’s campaign reported $1.7 million in contributions.

Moore had to survive two rounds of voting – a primary and a runoff – to face Jones in the Dec. 12 special election.

Jones won the Democratic primary outright, so the bulk of his fundraising could be focused on the general election.

Jones reported spending $8.4 million through Nov. 22. Moore’s campaign reported it spent $1.65 million in the same period.

Jones also had a substantial lead with cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, campaign records show. Jones reported $2.5 million cash on hand, while Moore’s campaign said it had $636,000 cash on hand.

Jones also reported that his campaign has received more money from small donors – giving less than $200 – than large donors. He’s received $5.7 million from so-called unitemized donors and $4.1 million from itemized donors, who gave more than $200.

The Moore campaign reported that it also received more money from donors giving less than $200. The campaign reported unitemized donors contributed $861,416 and itemized donors gave $853,999.

Overall, Moore reported raising $4.24 million and spending $3.6 million in seeking the Senate seat.

The Jones campaign reported it has raised $11 million overall for the Senate seat and spent $8.4 million.