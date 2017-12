Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Minkah Fitzpatrick came up a little short in the first national defensive player of the year award handed out Monday.

By Thursday, he was up for another -- the Chuck Bednarik Award -- at the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.

This time, he got the trophy.

Fitzpatrick beat Georgia's Roquan Smith and NC State's Bradley Chubb for the honor.

To continue reading click here.