“A lot of love” – Generous spirits helped give Christmas to 1,812 kids in Marshall Co.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- An unassuming warehouse in Marshall County is full of Christmas magic, made possible through hard work and generous spirits.

"A lot of love. A whole lot of love," is how Marshall County Christmas Coalition director Beth Sprouse describes what you see inside a Guntersville warehouse. It's full wall to wall of numbered and named black bags - Christmas wishes for 1,812 kids.

From bikes to humble requests like bedding, hundreds of kids got what they wished for. It's all organized by Marshall County Christmas Coalition. It's a nonprofit run by folks in Marshall County that makes sure the county's kids in need have a Christmas each year.

The organization put out a call for sponsors several weeks back and the people in Marshall County answered. Because of that, the organization met their goal. "A lot of love. As I've said many times there are a lot of people in Marshall County who love children and care about kids." Each family is thoroughly vetted on multiple levels before the Christmas Coalition accepts them. The gifts will be distributed to those families on Saturday.

When you look at the warehouse, you can't help but think it's not all about the gifts. It's about the generous spirit behind them. "It just fills my heart. I mean, my heart is just full of joy. I can see the eyes of those children when they wake up on Christmas morning and see this, just how excited they're going to be," Sprouse said.

Sometimes it's the giving, rather than the getting, that makes us the happiest.