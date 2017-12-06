× Vandalism hits the campaign trail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Republican Party is taking to social media after someone vandalized a Roy Moore campaign sign. The chairman of the party said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Limestone County Republican Chairman Noah Wahl said the race for the open U.S. Senate seat is getting downright dirty. He said things are getting out of hand locally as people are now destroying private property.

“We’ve had some sign vandalism the last couple of weeks, but it was always in the form of signs disappearing. We’ve had signs that were cut off the post… thrown in the ditch. We had one that was kind of wadded up and left in a ditch. We had one left in the woods, but yesterday was the first time we had any actual defacing with spray paint,” said Wahl.

Wahl said he wasn’t surprised when he got the call about the Roy Moore sign. Someone spray painted a ‘W’ and an ‘H’ over the ‘M’ and first ‘O’ in Moore.

“I was disappointed that it happened. I wasn’t shocked,” said Wahl. “As you can see from the new sign we replaced it with, we put the fight back sign on it and we put the issues up. That’s really where I want to take this.

Wahl said he is concerned that this will impact people from engaging in politics in the future.

“My big concern is that we are going to put a damper on people’s interest in politics. They’re going to see it as a dirty, muddy mess that they don’t even want to be involved in,” explained Wahl.

Wahl said he is asking Moore supporters to not retaliate and take the higher ground when it comes to signs for Jones.

“We want to keep things positive. We don’t want to resort to illegal tactics and even the negative.”

Viewers have also contacted WHNT about people stealing Doug Jones signs. No matter your political beliefs, the public shouldn’t do anything to a sign that is not theirs because it is illegal.