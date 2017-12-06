Student Nomination Wins $319 for Johnson’s Sherry Caudill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - 8-Year Micah Reyer nominated Sherry Caudill for our Tools For Teachers Award. She teaches 3rd grade at Johnson Elementary in Limestone County.

Mrs. Caudill says it's the faculty, staff, and the students that keep her coming to school every day.

"I love my job here. We have an amazing school in Limestone County. I am truly blessed. Lot of support and everything. The students are wonderful they are my reason for being here everyday." said Caudill.

Fellow faculty member Kandye Jones says Johnson Elementary has a phenomenal staff and Mrs. Caudill is a diamond in the ruff.

"You can see by the expression on her face, how shocked she was to win this. She is very kind, loving she is humble." said Jones.

As for Mrs. Caudill, she couldn't find enough ways to say thank you.

"Very grateful, honored, overwhelmed but very blessed."

