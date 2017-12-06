Strong Santa Ana Winds Fuel California Wildfires

Strong winds continue to cause problems in southern California. Here is a bulletin from the National Weather Service in San Diego:
...Periods of strong Santa Ana winds through Friday with isolated
wind damage possible...
.High pressure over the Great Basin will bring periods of strong
Santa Ana winds through Friday. While the winds will not be quite
as strong today, winds will become very strong late tonight
through Thursday, with the potential for wind damage. Strong
winds will continue into Friday but will be weaker from Friday
afternoon through the weekend.
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
San Diego County Valleys-San Bernardino County Mountains-
Riverside County Mountains-Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
San Diego County Mountains-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Orange County Coastal Areas-Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian,
Pine Valley, Banning, Desert Hot Springs, Huntington Beach,
Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Orange, and Mission Viejo
430 AM PST Wed Dec 6 2017
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
* Winds... NE 25 to 35 mph. Gust to 60. Isolated to 90 mph.
* Timing...Through Thursday into Friday
* Location...Strongest gusts below Cajon Pass, and along coastal
slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains into adjacent portions of
inland Orange County and the San Diego County canyons and
foothills late tonight through Thursday.
* Impacts...Power outages and downed trees. Travel will be hazardous
in high-profile vehicles. Secure loose objects such as patio
furniture and holiday decorations.
* Outlook...Decreasing winds by Saturday.
So what's going on? A strong ridge to the north causes gusty winds down the mountains fueling these wild fires.