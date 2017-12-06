Strong Santa Ana Winds Fuel California Wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong winds continue to cause problems in southern California. Here is a bulletin from the National Weather Service in San Diego:

...Periods of strong Santa Ana winds through Friday with isolated

wind damage possible...

.High pressure over the Great Basin will bring periods of strong

Santa Ana winds through Friday. While the winds will not be quite

as strong today, winds will become very strong late tonight

through Thursday, with the potential for wind damage. Strong

winds will continue into Friday but will be weaker from Friday

afternoon through the weekend.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

San Diego County Valleys-San Bernardino County Mountains-

Riverside County Mountains-Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

San Diego County Mountains-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Orange County Coastal Areas-Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian,

Pine Valley, Banning, Desert Hot Springs, Huntington Beach,

Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Orange, and Mission Viejo

430 AM PST Wed Dec 6 2017

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* Winds... NE 25 to 35 mph. Gust to 60. Isolated to 90 mph.

* Timing...Through Thursday into Friday

* Location...Strongest gusts below Cajon Pass, and along coastal

slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains into adjacent portions of

inland Orange County and the San Diego County canyons and

foothills late tonight through Thursday.

* Impacts...Power outages and downed trees. Travel will be hazardous

in high-profile vehicles. Secure loose objects such as patio

furniture and holiday decorations.

* Outlook...Decreasing winds by Saturday.

So what's going on? A strong ridge to the north causes gusty winds down the mountains fueling these wild fires.