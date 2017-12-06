× Reports: Tennessee offers Alabama’s Jeremy Pruitt head coaching position

The search for a new head coach for the Vols may be over. According to reports, Tennessee offered Alabama’s defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt the job earlier Wednesday.

ESPN reports Vols officials are trying to finalize the deal with Pruitt. Pruitt is in his second season with the Tide. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator at both Florida State and Georgia.

Pruitt was previously in the running for the Mississippi State coaching job before it was filled by Joe Moorhead.