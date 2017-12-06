× New Doug Jones campaign flyers causing a stir

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The clock continues to count down for both candidates in Alabama’s U.S Senate Race. The Doug Jones campaign has made a last-minute push to target minority voters, however, some people were not impressed.

If Doug Jones’ latest campaign flyer push was trying to get people’s attention, Delores Baker said it worked. “I saw this part of it, and I thought it was funny. We’ve all seen memes like this, and I just thought it was to grab our attention, to be different from any other mail.”

But the reactions to the flyer vary. Baker said the flyer might upset people. “I think it’s another one of those things that’s one of those harsh truths in the world. I think it’s one of those things that may be true, but we wouldn’t talk about it or face it,” she explained.

She said her flyer ended up in the recycling bin. This far along in the race, she thinks most voters have already made up their minds. When asked if the flyer would sway her one way or another, she said, “Absolutely not.”

Veronica Jones said she had to do a double take when she saw it. She was shocked it even came from the Doug Jones campaign.

“I feel it was putting you in a position to vote based on race, versus the correct candidate, or a candidate,” she explained.

Jones said she wants candidates to focus on the issues, not the past. “Just state the facts, what are you going to do for that target area, and be done,” she said.

If Doug Jones was trying to target a demographic, she said, “”I think it was the wrong way to go overall.”

The flyers state they were paid for by the Doug Jones for Senate Committee. WHNT NEWS 19 reached out to the Jones campaign to confirm and they responded yes, they did send them out.