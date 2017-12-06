Madison Police arrest 8 people on drug charges

MADISON, Ala. — What started as a noise complaint at the Madison Inn and Suites turned into a drug bust for Madison Police Wednesday. According to police, when they arrived they discovered eight people occupying a room along with narcotics and narcotics-related paraphernalia.

Investigators say they recovered methamphetamine, Suboxone, Xanax and marijuana during the investigation.

The following individuals were arrested by Madison Police:

Jeremiah Dewayne Westbrook, 22 years old, of Huntsville. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Terence Matthew Mastin, Jr., 22 years old, of Hazel Green. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Melody Dawn Commiskey, 41 years old, of Huntsville. Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brittney Carol Henson, 26 years old, of New Market. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Samantha Kaye Lovett, 20 years old of Hazel Green. Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

James Brandon Ginn, 23 years old of Huntsville. Charges: Second-degree Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Macayla Denise Sampson, 25 years old, of Huntsville. Charges: Possession of drug paraphernalia

Montarious Rooks, 23 years old, of Huntsville. Charges: Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said all the subjects were processed into the Madison County Jail, with the exception of Macayla Samson and Montarious Rooks who were released on an unsecured bond.