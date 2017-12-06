Madison native Josh Whitehead eyes a Guinness world record in the Rocket City Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - More than 1,200 runners from 39 different states will be in Huntsville this weekend for the annual Rocket City Marathon. A Huntsville tradition that dates back more than 40 years. Madison native Josh Whitehead is a former winner of the Rocket City Marathon, and he's running again this year, but he's going to do things a little different. Whitehead head hopes to set the Guinness world record for running a marathon in a suit. When he applied to Guinness back in August to make the record attempt, the mark was two hours and 58 minutes, but that's not the time he has to beat Saturday. "There was a fast guy over in Australia that lowered it to two hours and 44 minutes. For the people keeping count that's 14 minutes faster so the bar got raised a bit," Whitehead said. I'm still looking forward to it, I think it's doable. I got to run a half marathon over in the Shoals back around Halloween. That was a great covert operation, other people in Halloween costumes, so I didn't look as out of place."

Whiteheads fastest marathon time is two hours and 25 minutes, so he definitely has the potential to set the record. One thing working in his favor is that he gets to choose between dress shoes and tennis shoes. Of course Whitehead is opting to wear his New Balances.