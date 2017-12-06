HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the nights grow colder, it’s time to bring out your inner social polar bear.

The House app has partnered with several local eats to form Huntsville’s first “Polar Bear Pub Crawl”. The company has hosted similar events in cities like Birmingham and Chattanooga, and Huntsville can also expect future pub crawls, brewery tours, wine nights, etc.

This Thursday, December 7th, you can meander to and from Old Town Beer Exchange, Below The Radar, Humphrey’s Bar & Grill and Pints & Pixels from 6:30-10 p.m. Each of these restaurants will be offering exclusive offers for the event and, in classic pub crawl form, you can go to each of these stops throughout the night and claim an exclusive offer on The House app. For example, on the app, you might see ‘Half off craft beer’ at Old Town Beer Exchange, or ‘Free appetizer’ at Humphrey’s, etc.

All that’s required to participate is downloading “The House Huntsville” app and using it at each stop!