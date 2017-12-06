× Huntsville police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting.

According to the victim, he was shot outside Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, he went to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Police searched the area outside the apartments for evidence that might lead to the shooter.

If you have information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Huntsville police.