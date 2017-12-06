Free rides to the polls offered to Marshall County residents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Residents in Marshall County won’t have a problem getting to the polls for the special election Tuesday. The Marshall County Alabama Democratic party is offering free rides to people who want to vote.

Club members are volunteering to drive all voters, Democrat and Republican, to the polls Dec. 12. All they ask is for you to contact them as soon as possible if you need a ride. Residents can call to request a ride at 256-558-1927 or email them at information@MarshallCountyAlabamaDemocraticParty.com.

All requests are asked to be made by Monday at noon.