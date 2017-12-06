× Firefighters respond to house fire for 2nd time in one night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Volunteer firefighters in Madison County had to respond to a house in Hazel Green again this morning after it rekindled. The fire first began in the 1000-block of Boles Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a house fire they put out within an hour. Then they had to return around 3:00 this morning. The home was engulfed in flames.

Crews are still working on it at this time.

We’re told the home was vacant when the fire started.

Firefighters were also called to the same property on Monday night, for a brush fire near the home.

The fire is under investigation.