Doug Jones campaigns with his wife, prominent Alabama women in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. - Coming to Cullman was a homecoming of sorts for the Doug Jones campaign, but not for the candidate himself. Doug Jones' wife Louise is from the area and she spoke for the first time since the race began.

"He has been driven by his values, and justice and calling of public service," Louise told the crowd.

Louise Jones was one of three women who spoke at the Jones event, entitled, "Women Wednesdays." Lilly Ledbetter and former Alabama First Lady Marsha Folsom also spoke.

Louise said her husband belongs in the halls of the Senate.

"I think that it could not be more clear who is the best person to be the next Senator for the state of Alabama," Louise remarked.

Doug Jones was noticeably calmer compared to his fiery speech on Tuesday. He focused a great deal of time on healthcare.

"Our Governor and our Legislature refused to expand Medicaid and bring billions of dollars into this state and that was wrong. And we've got to change that," said Jones.

He told the crowd, he would fight to fund the Children's Health Insurance Program, unlike his opponent.

"He will not commit to funding that has given health insurance to 150,000 of Alabama children who would not or could not otherwise get healthcare," he said.

Jones explained, getting things done in D.C. will require compromise.

"Roy Moore can't even work with people in his own party much less reach across to the Democrats," Jones quipped.

Among the crowd was former Alabama Governor Jim Folsom Jr. Jones referenced Folsom's achievement of bringing Mercedes Benz to Alabama in 1994 as an example of what Moore might struggle to do.

"Does anybody in this room think that Mercedes Benz would come to Alabama if Roy Moore had been sitting at the other side of that table? Absolutely not," he said.

Jones added, if voters send Moore to the Senate, it will broadcast the wrong message to the world about Alabama values.

"This is our time to say we are a part of this movement. We are not going to lag behind like we did in so many other of the social movements of this country, whether it was the civil rights movement or whatever," Jones said.

Jones did not take questions from reporters at the end of the event. He will be in Huntsville on Thursday to thank supporters and hold a joint news conference with House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels. That event starts at 2:30 p.m. at 303 Wiliams Ave. SW in Huntsville.