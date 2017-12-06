Bundle up because the arctic chill is here to stay!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

December started off very warm with daytime highs in the upper-60s, and some areas nearing 70 degrees.

But yesterday's cold front brought a Big Chill to the Valley, and temperatures will remain 15-25 degrees colder through the next seven to ten days.

Alabama's weather has a habit of fluctuating widely between running several degrees above and below average. For the next several days, the eastern half of the country is locked into an atmospheric pattern that will allow reinforcing blasts of cold air to continue to move into the Valley.

Through the middle of next week, expect temperatures to consistently run somewhere around 5ºF to 10ºF below average over-all. Some days will be chilly and some downright cold!

Friday morning through afternoon, the cold gets downright brutal.

Another blast of arctic air ushers into the Valley, pushing morning temperatures down into the low-20s in cold spots/rural areas and upper 20s for city centers and urban areas.

Temperatures will be sluggish to rise into the upper 30s during the day -- but that's disregarding the wind. When you factor in the northwesterly breeze at 5-10 mph, "feels like" conditions in the morning will be in the teens, low 30s in the afternoon.

If you spend lengthy amounts of time outdoors, this is the type of weather in which it is important to protect yourself from frostbite on your fingers, toes, ears and nose; be on the lookout for hypothermia as well.