Beautiful display on Mathis Mountain Road in Huntsville

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Chuck and Alicia DesRosier shared their home in the 11,000 block of Mathis Mountain Road in South Huntsville.

Alicia tells us they've enjoyed adding a little each year. The says they like to decorate so their kids and the neighborhood can enjoy.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.