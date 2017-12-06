Be dazzled by the design of this two-in-one winter accessory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NeckHats-- it's a hat for your head and a scarf for your neck. Whatever you need it to be, you can make it happen with this patent-pending winter accessory with "wormhole technology" that was invented right here Huntsville.

"Wormhole technology should come from Huntsville, Alabama, because of the Space and Rocket Center, all the work that we do, all the work we do involved with NASA; this is an abstract concept," said Michael Escamilla, Founder of NeckHats.

So, what does "wormhole technology" mean? It all started with a life transition that translated into a hat with a stitched-in hole. After a divorce, Escamilla wanted to demonstrate for his children that things can still be the same, just in a different form.

"There was a big hole in my life and I put it in a hat," he said. "Everyone's worried about the upside down, but we went inside out and we found something amazing happened." As he demonstrated the use of the NeckHat, he noted that everybody uses it for different things, because it accesses multiple dimensions.

But even a hat with a high-tech concept won't make a difference if it can't be worn by everyone...

"Not having to bring multiple articles of clothing when you go out is pretty awesome," said Anna, mom to baby Shepherd who took to the NeckHat without hesitation!

"I think it's a really good idea for guy stuff because they don't necessarily like to wear scarves, so, if they go out and realize they're cold, then it might be a good excuse to put a scarf on."

It may take some practice to get used to the transition-- but these hats aren't intended for you to marvel over material, but dazzle you with design.

"Normally you go into a store, and you can just buy this hat, but now it's a two-in-one, so you get two products for one," Escamilla said.

Deal or Dud verdict: Deal $25