Ashely’s HomeStore “Basket Brigade” is collecting donations for the needy

Help feed needy families in the community by giving them a Christmas Holiday Season Basket with a pre-cooked turkey and all the trimmings. A basket for donations will be available in the front of the Ashley HomeStore and monetary donations will be accepted at the welcome center.

Donations can include Cranberry Sauce, Yams, Cornbread stuffing, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls, brownie or cake mix.

Volunteers are also needed to help deliver the baskets, call or stop by Ashley HomeStore on South Memorial Parkway for details or call (256)489-2222.

Donations will be accepted through December 21st