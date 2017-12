HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With heavy rains Tuesday morning, many are wondering if the annual Christmas Parade is still on.

There’s no need to worry! Sponsors say that the parade will still be happening “RAIN OR SHINE.” The event is hosted by the Von Braun Center and Mix 96.9 and starts at 6:00 p.m.

Below is a map of the parade route so you can get a good spot to watch the excitement.