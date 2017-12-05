× Voters have until Thursday to apply for absentee ballot for Senate race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re planning to vote by absentee ballot for the special election between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, the deadline is Thursday, December 7.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than December 11 and must arrive at the county absentee election manager’s office no later than noon on election day.

Absentee ballots hand-delivered to the county absentee ballot manager’s office must be delivered by close of business on December 11.

You can access an absentee ballot through the Secretary of State’s office and a list of absentee election managers by county.

Do you qualify?

Voters can cast absentee ballots if they will be out of the county on election day, have an illness or infirmity that keeps them from going to the polls, have a work shift that includes 10 hours or more coinciding with polling hours on election day, are attending a college outside the county where they vote, or are a member of the military or the spouse or dependent of a member of the military serving overseas.