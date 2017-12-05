TIMELINE: Roy Moore’s back and forth over the allegations against him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- For week's there has been back and forth from Roy Moore over whether or not he knows the women who have come forward. On Monday, a Washington Post story published new evidence alleging Moore did, in fact, know at least one of the women who claims they dated when she was a teenager.

After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Alabama U.S Senate candidate Roy Moore, he called in to the Sean Hannity radio show on November 12th. There he acknowledged that he recognized the names of two young ladies, one being Debbie Wesson Gibson. He said he remembered her as a "good girl", however, he knew her as a friend. He states he did not remember going on dates with her.

On November 15th he released an open letter to Sean Hannity, where in it he says, "I adamantly deny the allegations of Leigh Corfman and Beverly Nelson, did not date underage girls, and have taken steps to begin a civil action of defamation."

But then, just 12 days later, Moore spoke at a campaign rally in DeKalb County on November 27th, where he appeared to backtrack on his familiarity with the women. "These allegations are completely false, they're malicious. Specifically, I do not know any of these women," he said.

Then again, two days later, he reinforced that statement at a church event in Theodore on November 29th. "Let me state once again, I do not know any of these women. I did not date any of these women, and did not engage in any sexual misconduct with anyone," Moore said.

In response to that, Debbie Wesson Gibson, the woman who claims they dated when she was 17 and he was 34, went to the Washington Post with a signed graduation card from Roy Moore, as evidence he did, in fact, know her. However, she has not made any allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

"We dated for a brief time and we kissed with my consent, and I'm very sad that he's decided to say he doesn't know me," she said.

Moore's campaign released a statement in response to WHNT News 19 Monday night saying, in part, "The Washington Post is reaching. Roy Moore already said he knew Debbie Wesson and her family but did not recall any formal dates. Furthermore, when he stated that he did not know any of the women, he was referring to those who accused him of sexual assault."

Now, just a week out from the special election, it's up to voters to decide what they believe.