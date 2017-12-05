“The Gloves are Off” – Roy Moore and Doug Jones sharpen their words in campaign speeches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM and FAIRHOPE, Ala. - Tuesday marks exactly one week until Alabama voters go to the polls and pick their next Senator.

You can tell we're nearing the finish line because both campaigns punched with their gloves off in rallies across the state.

Doug Jones gave what he called an important "Right Side of History" speech in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon.

Later Tuesday evening, Roy Moore was joined by Steve Bannon to address what they jokingly referred to as "a crowd of deplorables."

Doug Jones in Birmingham

“Does the idea of Senator Roy Moore make it more or less likely that Toyota or anyone else will see Alabama's image in such a negative way that they would cross Alabama off their list?” Jones asked the crowd.

Doug Jones spent some time on topics he calls "Kitchen Table Issues" but focused much of his speech on his opponent.

“Roy Moore has never ever served our state with honor," Jones stated.

In his most direct language thus far, Jones made it clear, he not only believes Roy Moore's accusers, he urges voters to believe them too.

“And I damn sure believe that I’ve done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the United States Senate," Jones said, to a crowd giving him a standing ovation.

Jones also sought to set the record straight on his views on the Second Amendment.

“I’m a supporter of the second amendment. When you see me with a gun folks, I’ll be climbing in and out of a deer stand or a turkey blind, not prancing around in a cowboy suit," he said.

Roy Moore and Steve Bannon in Fairhope

Jones' views on the Second Amendment was one of the earliest points made by former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, during his remarks Tuesday.

“I’ve never seen a guy so radical on guns, right? How about he’s radical on abortion. He’s radical," Bannon told the enthusiastic crowd.

Bannon spent far more time attacking Republican Establishment candidates like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake.

Flake put his "money where his mouth is" on Tuesday, writing a check to the Doug Jones campaign.

“Come on brother if you’re going to write a check, write a check. Not just one for 100 dollars,” said Bannon.

When Roy Moore took the stage, he continued the attacks against the Republican Establishment.

“We still have no wall, we still have illegal immigrants crossing the border, we still have Obamacare," bemoaned Moore.

He blamed McConnell and Establishment GOPers for President Trump's agenda not being passed.

“They don’t want to lose their job, they don’t want to lose their power, they want to stay right where they are while the people of America suffer," said Moore.

Moore also took direct shots at his opponent, calling him part of the Clinton Machine, and mocking what Jones calls "Kitchen Table Issues."

“You know what a kitchen table issue is? Like transgender bathrooms, that’s a pretty good kitchen table issue. Like transgenders in the military," Moore said.

Both spoke about healthcare issues during their speeches.

Jones told the crowd, his number one priority in D.C. would be making sure all Alabamians have access to healthcare.

Moore told his group, he will make it a priority to repeal Obamacare as soon as possible.