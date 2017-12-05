Teen celebrates 10th anniversary of Christmas display with over 100K lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This Christmas Lights display at 4924 Cove Valley Drive in Owens Cross Roads is celebrating an anniversary. It's been 10 years since now-17-year-old Nick Hall began decorating and the display continues to grow every year.

Nick says the over 100,000 light display features holiday characters sure to bring back childhood memories. He has the lights on from 5 - 10 p.m. most nights, and 5 - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.