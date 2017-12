× Southbound lanes of I-65 blocked by wreck in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on Interstate 65 in Cullman County. State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the southbound lanes are completely blocked by the wreck.

It happened at the 297 mile marker.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

Traffic advisory: State Troopers are on scene of a multivehicle crash I-65 SB MM297 Cullman County There are injuries in this crash and the roadway is blocked. Updates will follow when available #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) December 5, 2017