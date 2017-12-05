Programs for the homeless in Marshall County are a county-wide effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- A program in Marshall County brings people together to help the homeless. It's an effort that spans beliefs, coming together for one common good.

Shirley Chupp spends her time helping others. She's the executive director of Marshall County Homeless Ministries. “We have two programs. We have the homeless shelter, or the winter shelter Room in the Inn, which operates from mid-November until the end of March, and then we also have a transitional house called the Neighborhood Inn.”

With Room in the Inn, the nonprofit organization brings together people from one end of the county to the other for one common good. “We have churches from Arab to Grant to Sardis, so all of Marshall County. There are about 35 churches that participate in some capacity. When we open in mid-November we are open 24/7 until the end of March. We have the day program that is here at Lifepoint Church and then each night on a monthly rotation they go to a different church to be housed for the night.”

Participants get hot meals and place to sleep out of the cold. The people who take advantage of the program are drug and alcohol tested and undergo background checks for violent crimes and sexual offenses.

For the people who work in the program day in and day out, it's practicing faith. “I believe it is our job as Christians and as the church to bring people in and to love on them, and hopefully through that process, their lives can be changed,” Chupp said

Registration for the program is every day at Lifepoint Church in Albertville between 12 and 3. There's also a United Way assistance program for people who need help with power bills, transportation, and other needs. You can call (256)849-0045 to learn more about that program. For inquiries about Room in the Inn, call (256)677-9231.

Lifepoint Church is located at 700 Motley St, Albertville, AL 35950.