LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County now has a new location

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - After several months of hard work by the LIFE team and the community, the new location for LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County is now open, only bigger and better. "We're really excited. We're happy to see the community come together and help get this place ready and excited to have our clients here," says Estell Reams, the office manager.

Last year they were able to service around 40 people struggling with homelessness. With a larger center, they'll be able to provide showers, haircuts, clothes, and food. "We slowly got everything up and going. There's still a few things that we have to do as far as the showers and laundry. But everything else we've taken care of," says Reams.

LIFE's mission is to help those that are homeless transition out of it, whether it's through a new job, housing or different financial benefits. "We'll be open during the day, seven days a week as a warming center. They can come in and apply for jobs and housing and everything and stay warm during the cold days."

Last year LIFE was only open during the winter months, but they're excited to now have a facility open year round. "Very glad that we're open again," says Reams. "Gives us a chance to provide and be there for people and help them in any way we can. I'm super excited to be able to do that."

LIFE Resources Services is also looking for volunteers to help out at the center. If you're interested, they encourage you to contact them.