Kroger recalls water marketed for babies over mold concerns

The Kroger Company has recalled Comforts for Baby Purified Water with Fluoride Added. The company has received complains about mold in the product.

Testing identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium.

The gallon-sized jugs being recalled have sell by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018. The container is clear, but the mold may not be visible.

The recalled products are labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.

The products were distributed to Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Kroger Company has instructed its stores to remove the recalled products.

What are the Symptoms of Exposure to Molds and to Talaromyces penicillium?

In general, inhaling or touching mold or mold spores may cause allergic reactions in some people. Allergic responses include hay fever-type symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, and skin rash. Allergic reactions to molds are common and can happen immediately after touching or inhaling mold spores, or later. Molds can also cause asthma attacks in people with asthma who are also allergic to mold. Molds can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren’t allergic to them.

Who is at Risk?

Drinking water or other products contaminated with Talaromyces penicillium may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise. Consult your health care professional if you believe your infant may be affected.

What Do Consumers Need To Do?

If you bought this product, do not use it, return it to the store for a refund.

