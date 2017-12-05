× Jackson County Christmas Charities needs help adopting out families

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – For anyone needing assistance during the holidays, Jackson County Christmas Charities is there. “There are a lot of people out of work. There are a lot of people that maybe are working but maybe not making the income that they need, and everyone wants the children to have a Christmas,” says Chairman Shelia Shepard.

During the month of October, applications are submitted through DHR for this assistance from Christmas Charities. Both children and adults will receive gifts. “Each individual person when we take the application puts down a list of gifts they’ll like to have. We try to meet that list,” says Shepard. “We don’t get every single item on the list. We make sure they get clothes and children ask for toys.”

This year 1100 people will be receiving a Christmas, all thanks to Christmas Charities. “We are down today to 171 individuals throughout the county that are left to be adopted.”

If anyone wants to adopt for the holidays, they can adopt a family or a single person within the family. “Any that are not adopted by the time we close our office, which is about a week before Christmas, they will not go unserved. We’ll make sure they are served,” says Shepard.

Jackson County Christmas Charities believes everyone deserves a Merry Christmas. “Everyone wants their children to be able to have a Christmas and when children go back to school over the holidays they want to be able to talk about what they got for Christmas.”

If you’re looking to adopt a child or family this holiday season, you can click here for the Jackson County Christmas Charities Facebook for more information.