FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police say they arrested 5 juveniles on Monday. They’re accused of burglarizing a home on Woodward Avenue.

Officers were called to a home, and were told give people were seen leaving the empty house. Police found five juveniles in the woods near the home. All five were arrested for Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Each was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center without incident.